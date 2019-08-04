A restaurant set up inside Tauranga's old post office building has reigned supreme at this year's Bay of Plenty Hospitality Awards.

Clarence Bistro was named outstanding restaurant at an awards ceremony at Mills Reef tonight. Chef Ian Harrison was named outstanding chef and the restaurant also won the outstanding ambience and design category.

The awards recognise the outstanding hospitality professionals making a positive impact on the Western Bay of Plenty café and dining scene.

Mexican eatery and bar The Barrio Brothers picked up two awards – outstanding front of house team went to the Tauranga restaurant, while Katie Short of the Mount Maunganui establishment picked up the award for best bartender.

The Rising Tide in Mount Maunganui has been named best bar in Tauranga. Johney's Dumpling House, which offers food at the bar, was named winner for best street food or casual dining. Photo / File

The Rising Tide was crowned most outstanding bar and Johney's Dumpling House was named winning of the casual dining or street food category. Johney's dumplings are located inside The Rising Tide as well as Our Place and regularly features at events or markets.

Known for its plant-based cakes and desserts, Real Rad Food won the People's Choice award. The General was named best cafe and Izakai Bar and Eatery was named best new venue.

Restaurant Association of New Zealand chief executive Marisa Bidois said: "With a growing population that swells in the summer months, the region's hospitality establishments play an important role in entertaining and hosting guests.

"As an industry, it's so important that we take time out to celebrate our success and acknowledge our achievements. We believe it's important to shine a light on our industry and make sure we are recognised for the contribution we make to our community and economy.

With all categories keenly contested, this year's winners truly exemplify what it means to be at the top of their respective categories."

Sam Graham from Luca Cafe, Joe Noon from Fish Face, Rye Bar & Grill, Flatwhite Waihī Beach, Handcrafted Food and Robbie Moore from Bidfood Tauranga were also named winners, as listed below.

Bay of Plenty Hospitality Awards winners:

Mills Reef Winery People's Choice

Real Rad Food

Nourish Magazine Outstanding Barista

Sam Graham, Luca Café

Asahi Premium Beverages Outstanding Bartender

Katie Short, The Barrio Brothers Mount Maunganui

Hospitality Management Systems Outstanding Front of House Team

The Barrio Brothers Tauranga

Bidfood Tauranga Outstanding Chef

Ian Harrison, Clarence Bistro

Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology Emerging Chef

Joe Noon, Fish Face

Eftpos NZ Outstanding New Venue

Izakai Bar and Eatery

Restaurant Association of New Zealand Outstanding Café

The General

Monin NZ Outstanding Cocktail Experience

RYE Bar & Grill

Lion NZ Outstanding Bar

The Rising Tide

Bidfood Tauranga Outstanding Casual Dining/Street Food

Johney's Dumpling House

OneMusic Outstanding Ambience & Design

Clarence Bistro

Nova Energy Outstanding Suburban/Regional Experience

Flatwhite Waihi Beach

Service Foods Outstanding Restaurant

Clarence Bistro

The Recruitment Network Outstanding Caterer

Handcrafted Food

Nib Health Insurance Outstanding Sales Rep

Robbie Moore, Bidfood Tauranga