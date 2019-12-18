A Mount Maunganui house has been found engulfed in flame.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews were called to a house fire on Leander St about 9.40pm.

He said officers received multiple calls to the blaze and when firefighters arrived, the house was "well alight".

Initially, it was thought one person was stuck inside the home, but everyone was quickly accounted for, he said.

Fire crews got everything under control within a couple of hours and there were no injuries, he said.

The fire was not being treated as suspicious.

A fire investigator will be heading to the scene this morning.