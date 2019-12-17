Power in Mount Maunganui is restored.

A Powerco spokesman said the power has since been restored after a palm frond blew into the line.

The lines automatically trip he said and it is just a matter of finding the source for the outage.

Another power outage has affected Pukehina residents.

According to the website 154 properties were affected by the outage which happened at 5.03pm.

The spokesman said the estimated restoration time of 10.03pm was just an estimation and it could be back on sooner.

At this stage, the cause was still being investigated but was more than likely related to the weather he said.

Earlier

Mount Maunganui has been plunged into a power outage this afternoon, and it is unlikely to be restored until later tonight.

The Powerco website states 1589 properties have been affected by the power cut which happened at 4.17pm.

The estimated restoration is 9.30pm according to the website.

There are no other outages on the website in neighbouring suburbs.

No cause was listed on the website.

