The Bay of Plenty Coastland senior secondary cricket team appears to be unstoppable.

They have posted a remarkable winning record at the annual Northern Districts tournament in Gisborne with 12 straight victories since tasting defeat on the opening day of competition a year ago.

Coastland's trophy cabinet is filling up quickly. On Friday, they won the Northern Districts Senior Secondary Championship title, to go with last season's Alan Whimp Trophy, along with the 2019 Twenty20 crown.

The results are further testament to the outstanding contribution of long-serving coach Peter Swan, who has now won seven ND age-group titles.

Waikato Valley batted first in the final and were bowled out for 171. Liam Collett took three wickets for 28 runs with Taylor Bettleheim coming in as the sixth change and grabbing two wickets.

The Waikato Valley bowlers had the Bay team in trouble at four down with just 36 runs on the board. Enter Blake Pentecost, who was patience personified as he set about taking his side through to victory. Blake's unbeaten 70 runs off 107 balls led Bay of Plenty Coastland to back-to-back tournament titles. Isaac White also made a solid contribution batting at seven, with 22 runs.

Bay of Plenty Lakeland saved their best for last in the playoff for seventh place against Poverty Bay. The tournament hosts were bowled out for 125, with BJ Astwood ripping through their middle and lower order to take five wickets at a cost of just 11 runs. Lakeland got home with two wickets in hand, Cameron Ingram top scoring with 39 runs.

In the semifinals on Thursday, Bay of Plenty Coastland took on Counties Manukau, in an encounter reduced to 27 overs per side. Counties batted first and set a target of 164 for the loss of three wickets.

Coastland opener Taylor Bettleheim reached 27 before dismissal with Niven Dovey batting at three posting a very useful 41 runs. The Counties bowlers then struck back and it was left to Liam Collett, who top scored with a hard fought 49 runs, and Harrison Leach with a 50-run partnership to get the Bay side over the line.

Earlier in the week, Bay of Plenty Coastland easily dispatched their Lakeland Counterparts to book their spot in the semifinal. Lakeland batted first and were bowled out for 68, with Tommaso Pini grabbing three wickets. Ben Vyver (35) and Taylor Bettelheim (24) took their side home to an easy victory in the 10th over.

ND Senior Secondary Cricket Tournament

Day Five (50 over)

Championship Final:

Waikato Valley 171 (Liam Collett 3/28, Taylor Bettleheim 2/14) lost to Bay of Plenty Coastland 172/9 (Blake Pentecost 70no, Isaac White 22).

Seventh Place Playoff: Poverty Bay 125 (BJ Astwood 5/11. Ryan Hill 3/26) lost to Bay of Plenty Lakeland 126/8 (Cameron Ingram 39).