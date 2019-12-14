A rare double tie and a match-winning century were just some of the highlights from the first weekend of the Baywide Twenty20 Championship.

Element IMF Cadets batted first against Carrus Mount Maunganui and posted a solid target of 148/5. Marcel Collett top scored with 48 while Craig Baldry took two wickets.

In reply, Peter Drysdale kept Mount Maunganui in contention with a gritty 84 and they entered the last over needing 11 runs to win. The Mount seemed destined to finish second, with seven runs required from the last ball. However 20-year Mount veteran Nick Smith took the match to a super over, when he smashed the ball over the boundary ropes on the full.

Mount Maunganui batted first in their extra over and hit a hard-fought six runs. Needing two to win on the last ball, Cadets were restricted to just one run to tie the match for the second time in the encounter and the points were shared.

New World Te Puke chased down Bayleys Central Indians' total of 143/6 with three wickets to spare. Dan Price provided an entree to his round-two heroics with the bat, top scoring with 48 runs for the victors.

Bond & Co Tauranga Boys' College successfully defended 148/5 against Geyser City, taking a 26-run win, with Eve's Realty Greerton defeating Generation Homes Lake Taupō by 62 runs.

The late afternoon encounter between Lake Taupō and Te Puke turned into an absolute run-fest. Lake Taupō openers Michael Mitchell (65) and Drew Brierley (64) put on a 131-run partnership. Lake Taupō ended up with 171 for the loss of three wickets.

Coming in at three, after the Te Puke first wicket fell with just 17 runs on the board, Daniel Price blasted his side to victory with a whirlwind attack on the Lake Taupō bowlers. Price smashed 103 off just 55 balls. The hard-fought Te Puke victory came with five balls to spare.

Greerton joined Te Puke with two wins from two. Tauranga Boys' College set Greerton a target of 149 in round two and the Pemberton Park based side got home with six wickets in hand.

Cadets defeated Geyser City by 60 runs while Mount Maunganui, led by Peter Drysdale who again led from the front with the bat to top score with 77 runs, defeated Central Indians.

Bay of Plenty Cricket Baywide T20 Results

Round One:

Tauranga Boys' College 149/5 (Tim Clarke 34, Niven Dovey 24; Sam Kershaw 2/30) beat Geyser City 123/8 (Dane Sorrenson 41, BJ Astwood 35; Isaac White 3/11, Kieran New 3/24).

Central Indians 143/6 (Jeff Simmons 42, Aaron Bennett 24) lost to Te Puke 145/7 (Dan Price 48, Tai Bridgman- Raison 42; Nadeera Nawela 3/21).

Cadets 148/5 (Marcel Collett 48, Jacob Logan 40; Craig Baldry 2/18 tied with Mount Maunganui 148/6 (Peter Drysdale 84, Matt Golding 30; Finn Dempsey 2/26) - Super Over, Cadets 6, Mount Maunganui 6.

Greerton 175/5 (Taylor Bettleheim 52, Josh Bates 35, Campbell Thomas 29no; Drew Brierley 2/32) beat Lake Taupō 113 (Roger Urbahn 34; Taylor Bettleheim 2/5, Harrison Perry 2/16).

Round Two:

Cadets 174/5 (Jono Boult 45, Marcel Collett 45, Andrew Mascall 35) defeated Geyser City 114/6 (Dane Sorrenson 54; Depp Bolingford 3/11).

Lake Taupō 171/3 (Michael Mitchell 65, Drew Brierley 64; Tasman Carsons 2/37) lost to Te Puke 175/4 (Dan Price 103, Stephen Crossan 39).

Tauranga Boys' College 148/9 (Blake Pentecost 41; Shane Wineti 4/30) lost to Greerton 151/4 (Taylor Bettleheim 47, Josh Healy-Ormrod 45no).

Mount Maunganui 165/5 (Peter Drysdale 77, Matt Golding 51) defeated Central Indians 126/8 (Nadeera Nawela 36; Dale Swan 3/22).