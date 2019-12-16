Tauranga Foodbank chairman Larry Bilodeau is extremely impressed with how well the appeal has done so far this year, a good thing given the demand has increased.

"It's been really, really successful," he said.

Bilodeau said that cash donations were up "around 15 to 20 per cent" on last year's Christmas Appeal.

"And last year was a very good year for us," he said.

The flipside, however, is that demand has increased as well.

"Although we're taking in food items and cash at a higher rate than last year, it's going out at a significantly greater rate," Bilodeau said.

"People have been really, really generous ... I guess it just proves the need has been even greater than we thought."

He said that as of last Thursday, the Foodbank had accepted more than 15,000 donations of canned food through the appeal.

Bilodeau said the Foodbank was looking for donations that were long-lasting, but urged people to remember the season as well.

"I think it's all the typical things ... at Christmas, we always like to see treats for the young kids, chocolates, and things, but also the staples," he said.

"It all goes ... canned goods are always appreciated."

The appeal will go for another week, until December 23, he said.

Bilodeau said the response from the public had been "fantastic" this year.

"Without it, there'd be a lot of people going hungry ... the appreciation people have when they pick up their package is fantastic."