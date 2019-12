Bones found washed up on Rangiwaea Island near Tauranga have been deemed "historic", according to police.

Officers responded to reports of bones found on the shore of the island about 8am yesterday. It could not be determined whether the bones were human.

A Tauranga harbourmaster spokesman confirmed that they attended the scene, but directed questioning to police.

Police were making inquiries and liaising with local iwi, a police spokeswoman said.