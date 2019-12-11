A car has been found engulfed in flames on a street in Welcome Bay.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said crews were called to a car fire on Waitaha Rd about 11.40pm yesterday.

The car was completely engulfed when crews arrived and was catching on to nearby trees and shrubbery, she said.

Crews managed to get the fire under control and out by about 12.40am, she said.

She said the fire was being treated as suspicious and police had been notified.

No people or nearby properties were at any risk.

The fire caused panic on a local Welcome Bay noticeboard, with residents saying they heard a big bang and sharing their concerns about the late-night blaze.