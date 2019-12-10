Two people have been taken to Tauranga Hospital, one with moderate injuries, after a collision between a car and pedestrian in Paengaroa tonight.

A police spokeswoman said a report about the crash on Old Coach Rd between the crossroads of Wilson Rd South and Black Rd was received at 6.07 pm.

Police and Maketū firefighters attended, but the exact cause of the collision was being investigated, she said.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed one person who received minor injuries and another with moderate injuries were transported to Tauranga Hospital from the scene.