One person has been seriously injured following a crash near Kawerau.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the two-car crash on State Highway 34 near Tamarangi Dr at about 5.30pm today.

She said one person had been seriously injured and another person had been moderately injured in the crash.

About 5.50pm, emergency services were still at the scene and trying to free one person from a vehicle.

Diversions were being put in place.