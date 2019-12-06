Three Western Bay centuries on Saturday and a McNaughton Trophy ton on Sunday set Western Bay of Plenty Cricket ablaze last weekend.

Tauranga Boys' College third XI batsman Rhys Newberry posted the highest score of the season when he hammered 126 against Tauranga Boys' College Colts.

Cadets Reserve Grade's Matt Manners smacked 110 in his sides encounter with R&A Sangha, with Hoppers' Andy Balfour getting into the three-figures score action with an unbeaten 104 runs against PapaOMA's.

Few players get to experience the highs and lows of the game in one day more than Jacob Ormrod.

The Greerton batsman blasted 111 runs against R& A Sangha in the opening round of the McNaughton Trophy on Sunday, which wasn't enough to stave off the defeat inflicted by the former Baywide Reserve champions.

Tomorrow, Greerton Reserves could have a good battle with Te Puke, who have moved back into the Reserve Grade top four.

A top of the table clash between Pāpāmoa and Sikh Sports should see plenty of spectator attention at Fergusson Park.

Mount Maunganui have an appointment with Aquinas College at Blake Park, R&A Sangha meet Greerton Kings and the Singh XI and Cadets square off at Fergusson Park.

The big mover in the B Grade competition in recent weeks are Tauranga Boys' College third XI.

They sit in the middle of the table and should move into the top four if they beat Katikati.

Another top of the table clash will see Pāpāmoa Wanderers take on Grasshoppers in B Grade action.

Tauranga Boys' Colts play Albion on the artificial surface at Fergusson Park, current titleholders Greerton face Mount Maunganui Inanga, with PapaOMA's host Mount Maunganui at the Alice Johnston Reserve.

WBOPCA Reserve Grade draw - December 7

R&A Sangha v Greerton Kings, Fergusson 3; Sikh Sports v Pāpāmoa, Fergusson 1; Te Puke v Greerton, Te Puke Domain; Mount Maunganui v Aquinas College, Blake 1; Singh XI v Cadets, Ferguson 2; Tauranga Boys' College the bye.

Points: Pāpāmoa 136, Sikh Sports 122, Cadets 122, Te Puke 118, R&A Sangha 111, Mount Maunganui 109, Greerton Kings 104, Singh XI 103, Greerton 92, Aquinas College 77, Tauranga Boys' College 46.

B Grade:

Tauranga Boys' College Colts v Albion, Fergusson 4; Katikati v Tauranga Boys' College thirds, Uretara Domain; Mount Maunganui Inanga v Greerton, Blake 2; PapaOMA's v Mount Maunganui, Alice Johnston Reserve; Grasshoppers v Pāpāmoa Wanderers, Tauranga Domain.

Points: Pāpāmoa Wanderers 36, Grasshoppers 27, Mount Maunganui 21, Greerton 21, Tauranga Boys' College thirds 18, Albion 15, PapaOMA's 15, Katikati 9, Mount Maunganui Inanga 9, Tauranga Boys' College Colts 9.