A police car was rammed and damaged in a chase in the Bay of Plenty, with the driver getting away.

Police said in a statement officers saw a vehicle performing an illegal u-turn trying to avoid a checkpoint on State Highway 2 in Edgecumbe last night.

A pursuit was initiated.

It was shortly abandoned due to the manner of driving.

Police found and continued to chase the vehicle again on Galatea Rd but a short distance later the fleeing vehicle rammed into the patrol car.

The police vehicle was damaged and the driver got away.

Inquiries were ongoing.