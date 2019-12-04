A poisoned tree in Mount Maunganui will be removed.

The Tauranga City Council said on their Facebook page today the Melia tree on Maunganui Rd at the corner of Prince Av would be removed between December 6 and 13.

"The tree has been poisoned in May 2019 and unfortunately hasn't improved since," the post said.

The tree was poisoned in May 2019. Photo / Tauranga City Council

"We don't know who poisoned the tree but we monitored it closely since we found out."

The council said removal would take approximately four hours and some road and footpath closures would be in place.

A Puka, a native New Zealand tree, would be replanted in its place during the 2020 planting season.