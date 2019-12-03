Two people are injured after a tree fell on two cars in Tokoroa this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency media spokesman said the tree fell over two cars, which had people inside on Tainui St.

He said no one was trapped.

A St John spokeswoman said two people were treated for minor injuries.

This was one of three calls firefighters responded to of falling trees in the town, all within five minutes from 2.40pm.

One of the fallen trees was on State Highway 1 north of Tokoroa and a farmer with a tractor helped clear it.

Firefighters could not find the other tree.

Falling trees also meant power was out to 166 properties in the area.

According to the Powerco website, there are 166 properties in Tokoroa affected without power, 584 in Putaruru, 917 in Matamata, 268 in the Western Bay of Plenty.

Power was off just before 3pm and is estimated to be back on around 8pm tonight.

The cause was still being investigated by Powerco.