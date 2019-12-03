Rideshare app Ola is set to roll out to Bay of Plenty passengers.

The platform announced today that they want to bring more competition to the regions and will be rolling out to 11 different locations in the coming weeks.

On this list was Tauranga, Rotorua and Taupō. Currently, the rideshare platform operates in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

The app will soon start offering rides to customers across the Bay of Plenty, as well as Hamilton, Napier, Hastings, Dunedin, Palmerston North, Nelson, New Plymouth and

Queenstown.

Ola says it is a fast-growing app offering competitive fares, and taking a lower cut of the fare from drivers.

Ola New Zealand national manager Brian Dewil said launching in Tauranga will bring more competition to the area.

He said Ola is actively recruiting Tauranga's rideshare drivers to sign up to the platform, with rewards if they sign up by New Year's Eve.

The app recently launched an industry-first security feature that sends users a one-time

passcode, matching the right car with the right customer.

Drivers can learn more about registering and driving with Ola by visiting the company's website.