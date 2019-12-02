One person is seriously injured following a head-on crash involving two vans near Whakamārama in the Western Bay of Plenty.
A police spokesman said police were called to the two-vehicle crash at 5.04pm on Apata Station Rd.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand media spokesman said six vehicles were on the scene trying to get out the trapped driver of one of the vans.
He said it was a head-on collision between two vans.
Advertisement
St Johns were on the scene.
Diversions are in place.
The New Zealand Transport Agency has advisesd a section of State Highway 2 between Wainui S Rd and Esdaile Rd in Apata is closed.
More to come.