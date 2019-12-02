One person is seriously injured following a head-on crash involving two vans near Whakamārama in the Western Bay of Plenty.

A police spokesman said police were called to the two-vehicle crash at 5.04pm on Apata Station Rd.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand media spokesman said six vehicles were on the scene trying to get out the trapped driver of one of the vans.

He said it was a head-on collision between two vans.

St Johns were on the scene.

Diversions are in place.

The New Zealand Transport Agency has advisesd a section of State Highway 2 between Wainui S Rd and Esdaile Rd in Apata is closed.

A serious crash has CLOSED a section of SH2 between Wainui S Road and Esdaile Road in Apata. Please follow the detour and allow additional time your journey. Updates here: https://t.co/s3tBOSCGlV. ^MF pic.twitter.com/d8i6cuzKk2 — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) December 2, 2019



