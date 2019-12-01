Carols at the Quarry is set to open the new-look amphitheatre at Te Puna Quarry Park next week.

Organiser Beth Bowden said the event on December 13 would see great new seating with heaps of room for picnics and comfortable sightlines.

It will make for a magical audience experience in the open air – with a view all the way out to Mauao, she said.

Bowden encouraged people to turn out for another of Te Puna's now-famous Carol concerts, one that is "…bigger, brighter, and better than ever."

Advertisement

"We've kept the simple traditionalism of the community sing-along with well-known carols, led by the Te Puna Quarry Choir. But this year we've been able to add the excitement of a seven-piece band, Emmaus, a special spot for the Mural Town Singers, and – returning by special request – singers from the Te Puna School.

The new-look amphitheatre at the Te Puna Quarry Park. Photo / Supplied

"The whole evening will be MC'd by Tommy Kapai Wilson," Bowden said.

The new seating terraces, designed by Wendy Artus and Steve Garvey, offered comfortable level surfaces for picnickers at the lower levels and room for camp chairs towards the top.

Solar lighting has been installed to allow safe pathways up and down the hillside.

Bowden said there was lots of room for people to settle, see and hear the performance.

"But the parking space remains the same. That's why we're charging a modest $20 per vehicle – to encourage car-pooling. Even a hired 12-seater shuttle van will cost only $20, so – get organised, people!," she said.

Bowden said she knew of two buses organised to bring people to and from the quarry on the night.

"We really need to use as few vehicles as possible, and to manage their safe entry to SH2 at the end of the concert. There will be signage and personnel at critical points, but we also need patience and co-operation so as not to put a crimp into anyone's Christmas."

Advertisement

There will be a short formal opening of the terraces starting at 6.30pm with the singing to begin about 7.15 pm.

Tickets for car spaces can be booked via Eventfinda, but gate sales are also expected. Wet weather day is Saturday December 14.