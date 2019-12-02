The collection drive for the Tauranga Community Foodbank revved up a notch when a classic car club pulled into town.

North Island Model A Ford Club members gathered at Mount Maunganui's Cosy Corner campground for their annual Christmas celebration this weekend.

Around 30 cars attended the meet with each member donating food items to the Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Appeal to help people who could not "A-Ford" groceries.

The visitors went out on a drive around downtown Mount Maunganui before heading out to a Katikati avocado orchard for a horticulture lesson, later returning to town for Christmas dinner.

Campground manager Vicki Woodcraft said she suggested the idea to the club and almost 100 cans of food were collected from the meet.

"They enjoyed a wonderful weekend of socialising and sightseeing around our area and were thrilled to have the opportunity to help our local community food bank appeal in return."

Last year, the campground's management team organised a food collection to celebrate the campground's 50th anniversary and the team was pleased to continue lending a hand this year.

Members of North Island Model A Ford Club gathered before heading out on their sightseeing drive. Photo / George Novak

"We've been part of the local community for over 50 years now and it feels great to be able to give something back, we would encourage all local businesses to support the foodbank appeal."

Club captain Tony Mannington said the food drive was an "absolutely fantastic" addition to the weekend trip.

"Everybody thought it was pretty neat. I don't think anyone said no when the idea was suggested."

The fruits of the North Island Model A Ford Club members' kind donations. Photo / Supplied

Mannington, who is from Taupō, said members of the club were predominantly Auckland-based but members travelled from around the North Island.

He said the club enjoyed helping out with community causes and members did not "just drive around in our old cars all day".

"The box [for the cans] was almost overloaded. Hopefully, it will help top [the food bank] up."