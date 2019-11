A person managed to escape going to hospital after their car was extensively damaged in a crash in Welcome Bay.

A police spokeswoman said officers got the call-out to the single-vehicle that had gone into a ditch off Waitaha Rd in Welcome Bay about 2.10pm yesterday.

The car was extensively damaged in the crash. Photo / Cameron Scott

She said ambulance also attended.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was moderately injured in the crash but was not taken to hospital.

