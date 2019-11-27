Ōpōtiki residents are protesting the planned closure of the town's only birthing centre for four months due to staffing number troubles.

According to a written statement on the Bay of Plenty District Health Board website, the DHB was suspending services at the Ōpōtiki Primary Maternity Unit from December 1 to March 30, 2020, due to inadequate staffing of midwives.

The DHB said the safety of women and babies is paramount in this decision, but "like the rest of the country we are facing a shortage of midwives and that's had an impact on our ability to keep operating safely in this timeframe".

This morning, a petition was launched to save the unit and has gathered more than 700 signatures so far.

Advertisement

Expectant Ōpōtiki mother Riria Mato is concerned about the closure. Photo / Supplied

A meeting is due to be held at the Whakatōhea Māori Trust Board office at midday today.

Ōpōtiki-based self-employed midwife, Lisa Kelly, said staff received an email yesterday that the birthing unit would be shut down on December 1.

"The impact will be huge. We're taking away women's right to choose."

She said the DHB had not handled the announcement well. Aside from a meeting earlier in the year, staff had not been consulted on the decision at all, she said.

She said three other midwives currently worked at the unit and in her opinion, the unit was adequately staffed.

"We support each other and we've always managed."

Kelly said she was considering opening up her home-based birthing clinic.

"It will be like a homebirth but it's better than being in the carpark."

Advertisement

Ōpōtiki resident and expectant mother, Riria Mato, told the Bay of Plenty Times she was considering having a home birth in light of the closure plans.

"It's caused a lot of stress, which is the last thing you want when you're pregnant."

Mato was seven months pregnant with her first baby. She was planning to give birth at the birthing unit as she said she would feel more comfortable there than in Whakatāne Hospital.

She said mothers from around the Eastern Bay area, such as Waihau Bay and Te Kaha, would be forced to travel about two or three hours to Whakatāne Hospital with the closure.

Aside from the distance, she said flooding sometimes closed the windy road to Whakatāne.

"The road is a gorge, so it's not really safe and it's bumpy."

Midwifery Employee Representation and Advisory Service co-leader for midwifery, Caroline Conroy, said the union had not been consulted or informed of the closure.

She said the closure would force women from around the Eastern Bay of Plenty to travel a significant distance to give birth and place an increased workload placed on Whakatāne Hospital midwives.

"Ōpōtiki is a safe haven if things are moving quicker than expected."

In a written statement, the DHB said: "There are not enough midwives in the area to provide back-up to the woman's LMC midwife to support women to deliver their babies safely at the maternity unit.

"We know this decision will have an impact on expectant mothers who are due to give birth at Ōpōtiki Maternity Unit and we apologise for the impact this will have on their birthing plans.

"We have been in discussions with midwives in Ōpōtiki and other health providers about a sustainable service going forward. We will continue to engage with midwives, other health professionals and the Ōpōtiki community to determine how best to meet the needs of local women and their whānau.

"We advise expectant mothers to talk to their Lead Maternity Carers (LMCs) about their individual birth plans and alternative options which include either birthing at Ko Matariki Maternity Unit, Whakatāne Hospital or in some cases delivery at home.

"Pregnant women from Ōpōtiki to Whangaparaoa Bay who do not have a Lead Maternity Carer midwife are advised to contact Ko Matariki Maternity Unit at Whakatāne Hospital 07 306 0965 immediately."