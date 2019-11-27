Family Planning have opened an outreach clinic in Katikati.

The outreach clinic offered a range of services including cervical screening, STI testing and treatment, abortion referral, gynaecological problems and contraception.

At this stage it would not be offering IUD insertion and removal.

Family Planning said they were excited to now be able to offer its services out of the Katikati Midwives clinic. The clinic opened on October 4 and will be available every second Friday from 10am to 4pm.

Appointments are available between 10am and 1pm, and the drop-in clinic is available from 1pm to 4pm.

To make an appointment, call Family Planning's contact centre on 0800 372 546.

The outreach clinic is located at 14 Jocelyn St at the Katikati Midwives Clinic.