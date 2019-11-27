The stretch of State Highway 2 between the turn-off to Waiotahe Valley Rd and the Ōpōtiki township is approximately 13km long.

And in the past decade, it has seen 102 crashes.

According to figures provided by the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA), seven have been fatal, 12 were described as serious, 34 as minor and 49 were without injury.

Two of the seven people who have died on the stretch of road lost their lives on Sunday in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Paerata Ridge Rd and SH2.

One local motorist who passed the crash was quick to call for the 100km/h speed limit to be lowered, but another witness believed speed was not an issue in this instance.

The deaths have Ōpōtiki locals calling for action.

A post on a local social media group by Rose Hawke suggested it was time a speed restriction of 70km/h was introduced.

"I wanted to open a local discussion on creating a safer culture for drivers," Hawke told NZME.

The post attracted over 50 comments with a number of suggestions to make the road safer.

They included speed restrictions, a roundabout at the intersection of SH2 and Paerata Rd, a merging entrance onto SH2 and a realignment of Paerata Ridge Rd so it comes out on the south side of the hill.

A petition was also suggested.

Ōpōtiki Mayor Lyn Riesterer said she would like to see a speed restriction implemented in time for the summer holidays.

"I know this is not something we can do, it has to come from NZTA, but I believe it would be helpful to have a restriction in place from the Waiotahe Bridge to the Ōpōtiki Township in time for the summer period," Riesterer said.

"We have been working with NZTA on the Safe Network Programme and I know they have a list of things to do but each is dependent on how the funding comes in.

"We know this stretch of SH2 is on their [NZTA's] radar but we also know it's not an easy fix."

Riesterer said it was important for people to remember Ōpōtiki locals knew almost all, if not all, the people who had lost their lives, had been to their funerals and had grieved with family.

"I'm not surprised by the statistics [provided by NZTA] but please bear in mind we know the people who have died and we've been to their funerals. The statistics are very real and very personal to us.

"I believe it [the stretch of road] has become more of an issue over the past decade and while people need to be careful, it is not something we want sensationalised.

"As Mayor of Ōpōtiki, I urge everybody to drive carefully and safely, especially over the Christmas period."

A transport agency spokesperson said a review of the speed limit on the "corridor" of SH2 would be made within the next two years.

"As part of the Safe Network Programme the transport agency is currently identifying roads where reviewing speed limits could make a big difference in preventing deaths and serious injuries, and where communities are calling for change," the spokesperson said.

"We are also working closely with local government and our road safety partners to prioritise and deliver the Safe Network Programme across the entire transport network.

"The speed review will be in conjunction with other safety improvements along this corridor. The local knowledge and experience of using the road will be vital to the speed review process."

