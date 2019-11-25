Moderate volcanic unrest remains on White Island (Whakaari), with yesterday's 5.9 magnitude earthquake having no impact.

A GNS Science statement said there had been no change in activity on the volcano after the magnitude 5.9 earthquake in the Eastern Bay of Plenty yesterday.

The Volcanic Alert Level remains at Level 2.

However, observations suggested White Island may be entering a period where eruptive activity was more likely than normal.

Gas emissions continued to be high to moderate and volcanic tremors remained at moderate levels.

The crater lake level had not changed for the last week. The parameters continued to be in the expected range for moderate volcanic unrest and associated hazards.

GNS Science and the National Geohazards Monitoring Centre continued to closely

monitor the island for further signs of activity.

Volcanic Alert Level 2 was mostly associated with unrest hazards on the volcano and could include eruptions of steam, gas, mud and rocks. These eruptions can occur with little or no warning.