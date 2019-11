A cyclist has been seriously injured in a crash in Welcome Bay, Tauranga this evening.

The incident on Welcome Bay Rd was reported to police shortly after 7pm.

A police officer at the scene said there had been a collision between a cyclist and a car.

The incident on Welcome Bay Rd was reported to police shortly after 7pm. Photo / Supplied

The cyclist had serious injuries and was taken to Tauranga Hospital.

Advertisement

He said the police Serious Crash Unit was on its way to the scene.

Cordons were in place at the intersections of Waitaha Rd and James Cook Dr.