The State Highway 2 Te Maunga roundabout is set to move 11 metres closer to Baypark as a part of the Baypark to Bayfair Link project.

The New Zealand Transport Agency announced it would be making changes at the roundabout to enable works that will strengthen the grounds.

These stone column ground improvements would support the weight of the on and off-ramps for the Te Maunga interchange.

To allow this work to be done, State Highway 29A between the Baypark and Te Maunga roundabouts will be closed next weekend from 7pm November 29 to 6am December 2.

The same space will be closed the following weekend over the same time period.

To make space for the ground improvements, the free left-hand turn lane for SH29A-bound traffic from the SH2 Tauranga Eastern Link will close for the remainder of the project.

Detours will be in place along Truman Ln and Mangatawa Link Rd, as well as pedestrian detours. There may be minor delays for motorists.

The work was weather dependent and may be delayed to future weekends if the weather falls through.