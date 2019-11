A lane on State Highway 29 is blocked after a car went into a barrier near Baypark.

A police spokesman said emergency services were called to the crash about 7.20am on State Highway 29 between Truman Ln and the Maungatapu Rd on-ramp.

The eastbound lane is blocked, but there were no reports of injuries at this stage, he said.

Ambulance and fire crews were also at the scene.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said traffic control was in place.

No one had been trapped.