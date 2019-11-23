Christmas is here. It's hard to deny as carols ring out, Christmas movies hit cinemas and Christmas specials begin. Zoe Hunter finds out what events are planned this festive season.

It's time for Santa to pull on his red coat and straighten his beard as the city gears up for Christmas.

Christmas parades, Christmas carols and meet-and-greets with Santa have been planned throughout the city in the lead up to December 25.

Starting the festive spirit is the Pak'nSave Papamoa Kiwiana Xmas Parade 2019 on Sunday.

Hosted by Papamoa Unlimited and Onewave NZ, the parade starts at midday and will move from Longview Drive down Dickson and Domain Rds to finish at Papamoa Plaza.

Event organiser and marketing manager Julia Manktelow said there were 26 float entries in the parade so far.

"Batman, the Joker, the Grinch, Princess Elsa and Frosty the Snowman will all be there.

"Plus, Santa will be riding a red 1965 Mercury Comet convertible."

Two lucky children from Pāpāmoa have also been selected to sit side-by-side Santa on his float.

Before the parade from 9.30am, there will be free rides, entertainment and activities at the Plaza, then a chance to meet Elsa, Olaf and Santa after the main event.

Manktelow said last year about 15,000 people attended the parade and she was expecting the same if not more this year.

Papamoa Plaza centre manager David Hill said retailers were "fizzing with excitement" at the parade's return.

"[We are] looking forward to welcoming Santa back to Pāpāmoa."

Over the bridge, Downtown Tauranga's Trustpower Christmas Parade is on November 30.

Santa waves out at the last year's Tauranga Christmas Parade. Photo / Supplied

Parade manager Millie Newitt said more than 50 community floats were registered, including brand new additions from Downtown Tauranga and Trustpower.

"Thousands come to the city centre each year to enjoy this free family event and this year is shaping up to be bigger than ever with the addition of post-parade entertainment on the waterfront and even more floats," she said.

Newitt encouraged people to find a viewing spot on the parade route, which starts at Devonport Rd from Third Ave and runs along The Strand.

"Enjoy waving to your favourite characters and watching the parade spectacle, including Elsa and Anna, Batman, pirates, princesses and a surprise new float that you will have to come to the parade to see," she said.

Cosplay BOP, Tauranga Samba, BOP Pipes and Drums, Steampunk Tauranga and the Mount Dance Company plus many more will also provide entertainment.

Newitt said this year organisers had partnered with CCS Disability Action Tauranga who will hold its annual Celebrate Us concert on the Tauranga Waterfront from 12pm to 3pm.

That includes music, dance kapa haka, face painting and The Little Big Markets.

"The celebration of creativity, diversity, and community is what we love most about the parade," Newitt said.

It will also start to look a lot like Christmas in Greerton from this weekend.

Greerton Village Community Association manager Sally Benning said their giant Christmas tree would be installed in the village square this Sunday.

"[We are] decorating our trees in Chadwick and Cameron Rds with lights," she said. "[It] usually looks pretty special."

On December 6, people will be invited to sing carols around the Christmas tree as part of the Christmas in Greerton Village event.

There will be face painting and entertainment including music from the Tauranga City Brass Band, Greenpark School choir and string ensemble, Inachord Chorus and Tauranga Everybody Sings Choir.

The free Christmas hampers will be drawn throughout the evening. Plus Santa will be making his appearance.

Thousands get into the festive spirit at last year's A Night Before Christmas in Bethlehem. Photo / Supplied

Later in December will be the A Night Before Christmas event in Bethlehem.

Event director Luisa Schroder said the team was gearing up for the 23rd event on December 21.

"Celebrating in our very own 'Bethlehem' has become a tradition for over 10,000 people from all over our region and beyond," she said.

The event will include live music, entertainment, food trucks and fireworks. There will also be photo opportunities with Olaf and Elsa in the Kids Zone, where there will also be bouncy castles, a petting zoo and face-painting.

Christmas events

What: The Pak'nSave Papamoa Kiwiana Xmas Parade 2019

When: November 24, 12pm to 2pm

Where: Papamoa Plaza

What: Trustpower Christmas Parade

When: November 30, 11am to 3pm

Where: Tauranga Waterfront

What: Christmas in Greerton Village

When: December 6, from 5.15pm

Where: Greerton Village Square

What: Tauranga's Christmas in the Park 2019

When: December 7, 10am to 5pm

Where: Blake Park, Maunganui Rd

What: Carols at the Quarry

When: December 13, from 6.30pm

Where: Te Puna Quarry Park's newly terraced amphitheatre

What: 2019 Te Puke Christmas in the Park

When: December 14, 3pm to 6pm

Where: Te Puke

What: A Night Before Christmas

When: December 21, from 5pm

Where: Bethlehem College sports field

What: Christmas Carols on the Waterfront 2019

When: December 22, 5.30pm to 6.30pm

Where: Tauranga Waterfront

Where is Santa?

Bayfair Shopping Centre

November 30

: Santa photos and Santa's Mailbox available

December 12:

Gift-wrapping and drop-off stations for Christmas light untangling.

Tauranga Crossing

November 28: Santa's arrival party includes face painting, stilt walkers, giveaways, Christmas carols and more from 5.30pm.

November 29: Santa's Toy Workshop opens 10am to 4pm daily and until 7pm on late nights. Gift wrapping available.

December 16: Santa's Mailbox opens.

Papamoa Plaza

December 1:

Santa photos and gift wrapping.