Power remains out for some Mount Maunganui residents following a crash that brought down powerlines more than 12 hours ago.

The two-car crash happened on Matapihi Rd about 6pm and left powerlines strewn across the road.

PowerCo was reporting this morning that 36 properties were still affected in the Tweed St and Marine Pde area as a "vehicle struck a pole".

The power was expected to be restored around 8am.

The road was closed for just over two hours and reopened about 8.30pm yesterday.

Traffic management was in place for a time and motorists were advised to expect disruptions last night while repairs were made to the power pole.

There were no injuries in the crash.