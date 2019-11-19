A two-car crash brought down power lines across Matapihi Rd in Tauranga this evening.

Police said motorists should avoid the area, if possible.

The incident was reported to the police about 6pm.

Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John Ambulance responded but there were no injuries, a police media spokeswoman said.

She said vehicles were now able to pass through Matapihi Rd after the crash earlier closed the road.

Traffic management is in place and motorists are advised to expect further disruptions this evening while contractors repair damage to a power pole.

Power was affected in the area.