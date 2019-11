There has been a two-car crash in Katikati this afternoon.

The incident was on State Highway 2 at the intersection of Donegal Place.

It was reported to the police about 2.40pm.

There have been no injuries reported, a police media spokeswoman said.

She said it looked like one car was unable to be moved, however, and so there is a blockage on the road.

A tow truck has been called.