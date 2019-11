A 51-year-old Waihī man was flown to Tauranga Hospital in critical condition on Sunday evening.

Police said on Monday that it was their understanding the man suffered a fall, after which he was injured by a dog.

Emergency services were called to Consols St in Waihī about 5.45pm on Sunday.

Two ambulances and one helicopter attended.

On Monday afternoon, the man was transferred from Tauranga to Waikato Hospital.