Unattended cooking was the cause of a house fire in Hairini this afternoon.

Three fire crews were called to the blaze in a two-storey house in Waimapu Pa Rd about 1.20pm.

Greerton Fire Brigade station officer Neil Patrick said the fire started from a pot of cooking oil left on a stovetop.

He said somebody "left it and came back to a kitchen fire".

Patrick said it was a reminder of the dangers of unattended cooking.

The fire had gone up through the rangehood and into the ceiling.

Two rooms - the kitchen and dining - were damaged and other parts of the house were smoke damaged.

There were no injuries, Patrick said.

Two fire crews from Greerton and one from Tauranga attended the incident.