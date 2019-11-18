Unattended cooking was the cause of a house fire in Hairini this afternoon.

Three fire crews were called to the blaze in a two-storey house in Waimapu Pa Rd about 1.20pm.

Greerton Fire Brigade station officer Neil Patrick said the fire started from a pot of cooking oil left on a stovetop.

He said somebody "left it and came back to a kitchen fire".

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Patrick said it was a reminder of the dangers of unattended cooking.

The fire had gone up through the rangehood and into the ceiling.

Two rooms - the kitchen and dining - were damaged and other parts of the house were smoke damaged.

There were no injuries, Patrick said.

Two fire crews from Greerton and one from Tauranga attended the incident.

Two fire crews from Greerton and one from Tauranga attended the incident. Photo / Scott Yeoman
Two fire crews from Greerton and one from Tauranga attended the incident. Photo / Scott Yeoman

Related articles: