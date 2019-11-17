A 24-year-old man from Edgecumbe is stable after a fatal crash near Whakatāne.

Daniel James, 25 from Ōhope died in the crash on State Highway 30 in Awakeri last Wednesday.

Initial reports were three people had been seriously injured and one moderately, however, James died shortly afterwards.

It was originally reported that a person was also taken to Whakatāne Hospital in a serious condition, however, a Bay of Plenty DHB media spokeswoman said this was not the case.

Two of the injured were airlifted to Waikato Hospital with the third flown to Tauranga Hospital.

Three ambulances and two rescue helicopters were at the scene and a St John spokeswoman had said two people critically injured were being flown to Waikato Hospital.

The 24-year-old man was in a serious condition when he was flown to Tauranga Hospital.

A Serious Crash Unit examination was underway.