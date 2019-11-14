A section of road has been significantly damaged after a burst pipe caused flash flooding in Mount Maunganui yesterday afternoon.

A Westhaven Motel staff member said the pipe had burst on The Mall near the intersection of Prince St with floodwaters reaching almost as high as car doors in places.

The staff member told the Bay of Plenty Times a section of The Mall was still down to one lane this morning and part of the road was "munted."

"Where the leak was, on the beachside of the road, it's all caved in and cracked and lumpy."

"One lane of the road is coned off."

The damaged road. Photo / Supplied

The staff member said during yesterday's flood the water was mostly ankle deep but in some places it reached "halfway up your shins".

"There was a lot of water. It was very strange in all my time being here I hadn't known a pipe to burst like that."

A Tauranga City Council spokesperson said there was a significant water main break late yesterday afternoon, causing water to spill over The Mall at Pilot Bay.

"The break has meanwhile been contained, however the surface of the road has been affected as a result of the flooding."

Contractors were expected to start repairs today which could take up to a week.