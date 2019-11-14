Tauranga City Council is urging residents to start thinking about careful water use again this summer.

The early onset of hot and mainly dry weather conditions means water restrictions are likely in the near future and people are encouraged to be mindful of their water use, according to a written statement from the council.



Tauranga City Council City waters manager Stephen Burton said water demand had already reached 50,000 cubic metres in a day, which is the signal to start planning for restrictions. This figure is not usually seen until the hotter months of January and February.



"The early hot weather has already resulted in higher water demands than normal for this time of year," he said.



"With a hot summer ahead, it's important people start being more mindful of how they use water so we're all doing our bit."



Outdoor water use is one of the major challenges for water usage over summer. As the days heat up, many people start to water their lawns and gardens.



"There are simple ways everyone can save water over the warmer months while still taking care of their gardens. Make every drop count, mulch your garden, sweep the driveway instead of hosing and restrict watering to the cooler hours of the day so moisture doesn't evaporate," Burton said.



"Make sure you use water wisely, so avoid using sprinklers and don't leave water running unattended outside."



Other water-saving tips:

- Fix drips and leaks in your household supply.

- Turn the hose off when moving around your property.

- Use a bucket to wash the car, or, just be proud of your grubby car.

For more information and tips on conserving water, visit www.tauranga.govt.nz/saving-water