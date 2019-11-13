It is now easier to donate food to the Tauranga Community Foodbank's Christmas Appeal as libraries across Tauranga have come on board as drop-off locations.

From today, people can drop off non-perishable food items at Tauranga, Greerton, Mount Maunganui and Pāpāmoa libraries.

Tauranga Library team leader Michelle Anderson said people liked to help and having libraries come on board as collection locations would make it easier for people who lived away from the CBD.

"We're part of the community so we're happy to support community initiatives."

She said the library was a drop-off point for the Foodbank's winter soup drive, which saw "many boxes" of food collected and donated to the Foodbank.

A Tauranga City Council spokesperson said libraries were visited by hundreds of people a day and were, therefore, an easy place to donate.

Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin said the initiative had come out of a "nice partnership" between the Foodbank and the libraries.

She said it meant Pāpāmoa and Mount Maunganui residents had a collection location closer to their home and it allowed people the opportunity to drop off goods after work hours when the Foodbank was closed.

"It makes it easier for people who can't get to the NZME office or our depot."