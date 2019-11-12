A pedestrian has been injured after being hit by a car in Ōhauiti.

A police spokeswoman said officers got the call-out about 7.25am to reports of a pedestrian being hit near the intersection of Egmont and Ruahine Sts.

She said the pedestrian had an injured leg, but it was unclear how serious the injury was.

It appeared to be quite a residential area and there did not appear to be any blockages, she said.

Officers were still on the scene.

A St John spokeswoman said they were taking one person in moderate condition to Tauranga Hospital.