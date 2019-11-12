The Strand playground has been set alight for the second time in just under three weeks.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said one crew was sent to a playground on fire on The Strand about 5am today.

The playground was set alight this morning. Photo / Sandra Conchie

She said the fire was not large in size and the crew had put it out within half an hour.

A fire investigator was on the scene this morning.

A police spokeswoman said two people were currently helping police with their inquiries and a scene guard was in place.

Last month the slide at the popular playground was set alight causing extensive damage and shutting off the area for a number of weeks.

The fire was treated as suspicious and had been reported to both the Tauranga City Council and police.