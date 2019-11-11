The Waihi Bowling Club has had its treasured green "trashed" just days before one of their biggest tournaments of the year.

Members turned up at the club this morning to find timber from the seats strewn across the green, the turf ripped up in places and clutter everywhere.

Member Helen Parsons said everyone was "hugely disappointed" that someone would leave their premises "totally trashed".

The damage was so bad, it had left the green "unplayable" for one of their biggest monthly tournaments tomorrow, she said.

Advertisement

The club was left a total mess. Photo / Waihi Bowling Club

She had no idea as to what the cost of repair would be, but the club would take a big hit from it, she said.

Every year, the members would rally the community to try and get sponsors for the season.

She said this year they had struggled to get members and then this happened, making the whole thing feel like an "uphill battle".

The club was left a total mess. Photo / Waihi Bowling Club

About 10 to 12 teams were expected at the club tomorrow, so the members were working hard to get their other green up to scratch, she said.

The team had called the police and inquiries were being made, she said.