"Go forth into the world with peace."

Those were the words of Reverend Marie Gilpin, of the Anglican Parish of Mount Maunganui, in the closing prayer to commemorate Armistice Day held at the Pāpāmoa cenotaph this morning.

Her prayer also spoke of the importance of remembering all those who had died in times of war.

"Soldiers ... innocent people buried beneath the rubble from bomb attacks ... we remember especially all the victims of the two World Wars, including those close to us.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"We pray for those with terrible injuries, both physical and psychological, and those whose loved ones never

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.