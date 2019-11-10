Armed offenders squad were deployed in Te Puke after a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Police received a report of the suspicious vehicle in the Paengaroa area about 6.45pm yesterday, a police spokeswoman said.

The vehicle was found and police attempted to stop it, however, the driver fled and police lost track of it after a brief pursuit, she said.

The vehicle was found after it had crashed off Mark Rd in Te Puke.

Police dogs tracked the alleged offender to another address on Mark Rd and the armed offender squad were sent to help after the building was cordoned off.

One person was taken into custody about 1.20pm the police spokeswoman said.