A section of Welcome Bay Rd in Tauranga is closed due to oil spill after a two-vehicle crash.

A police spokeswoman said police and emergency services were called the crash scene on Welcome Bay Rd in the suburb of Kairua between Rocky Cutting and Reid Rds.

The first call to police was logged at 1.25pm and everyone was out of their vehicles when police arrived on the scene and the occupants suffered only minor injuries, she said.

"However, because there was an oil spill the road is closed while it is cleaned up."