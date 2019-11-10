During the weekend, Tauranga played host to an international cricket series - with a twist.

The Blind Caps, New Zealand's blind cricket team, are living proof that you should let nothing stop you doing what you love and they hosted their Bangladesh counterparts in a five-match Twenty20 series.

The lone local representative on the Blind Caps side was Ross Gilmore, who was born and bred in Tauranga but has lived in Rotorua for the last two years where he has set up a blind sports club.

