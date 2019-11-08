A design review of the partly-constructed $24 million Harington Street Transport Hub has shown the foundations need strengthening.

In September the Tauranga City Council announced the project would be paused.

In May, structural engineers Harrison Grierson informed the council that design changes were needed to the seven-storey facility.

The changes mostly related to seismic joints.

The council's infrastructure general manager Nic Johansson said today the review led by Holmes Consulting was thorough.

"We are exploring possible solutions to remedy the foundation and seismic joint issues to determine what changes are needed".

"The review has provided us with comfort that our challenge of the design was warranted," he said.

The council said it did not yet know the cost implications.

It received the review findings earlier this week, and put out a media statement mid-afternoon today.

The council said once a solution to remedy the issues had been determined the matter would be reported to Council before proceeding.

During a previous concrete pour at the site a beam was seen twisting but structural engineers confirmed the building's safety had not been compromised.

The facility will include 250 parking spaces for cyclists, 53 for motorbikes, 550 carparks, including 15 mobility parks, electric charge points for cars and e-bikes, showers and lockers.