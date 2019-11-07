A rubbish truck has caught fire in central Tauranga.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said one fire crew was called to the scene of a small rubbish truck fire on 2nd Ave about 10.30am.

No people or surrounding properties were at any risk, she said.

A reporter at the scene said the truck was on fire out the back of a commercial laundry place on 2nd Ave.

