A rubbish truck has caught fire in central Tauranga.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said one fire crew was called to the scene of a small rubbish truck fire on 2nd Ave about 10.30am.
No people or surrounding properties were at any risk, she said.
A reporter at the scene said the truck was on fire out the back of a commercial laundry place on 2nd Ave.
