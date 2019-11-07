Ninety per cent of Kiwis are now living in towns and cities and it is more important than ever to create liveable urban communities, says the chairwoman of the New Zealand Planning Institute.

An event being hosted by the institute today at the University of Waikato campus on Durham St is highlighting the role of urban planners and what New Zealand's urban future is - especially in light of climate change.

The event is being held to celebrate World Town Planning Day, which is now in its 70th year.

Celebrated on November 8 each year in more than 30 countries, World Town Planning Day aims to draw attention to the environmental impacts of urban development.

Institute chairwoman Karyn Sinclair said the majority of New Zealanders were living in urban environments, making urban resilience increasingly important.

"The challenges of climate change, our ageing population, affordable housing, transport, water quality and infrastructure add new dimensions to urban planning, and ultimately will have a significant impact on the future direction of our cities," she said.

Climate change, streamlining the resource consent process, infrastructure challenges and new urban developments were among the topics at the event.

Speaking at the event, University of Waikato Senior Lecturer for the Environmental Planning Programme Dr Silvia Serrao-Neumann said future change was here and it was not going to go away.

"Good news is birth rate has declined from 1979 to today. This is a sign for hope," she said.

"Implications for urban planning include change in natural hazards such as flooding, storms and accelerating sea level rise.

"It's not going to be easy to envision and predict change," Serrao-Neumann said.

She said it was important to bring people from different sectors together while urban planning, so that different perspectives were considered.

"Because it is a local decision, it's important to have the local community involved in it."

Serrao-Neumann said while there were people who would be vocal if they were against an idea, she tried to put people in groups to get an idea of the whole community during consultations around urban planning.