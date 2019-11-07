A person has been seriously injured after a crash in Te Puke.

A police spokeswoman said a car with three people in it rolled on the No 1 Rd about 10.30pm yesterday.

One person was reported to be seriously injured, she said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said nobody was trapped in the car, but fire crews helped one female with first aid before the ambulance arrived.

A St John spokeswoman said officers treated one person with serious injuries and two others with minor injuries.

The seriously injured person was taken to Tauranga Hospital.

This followed another serious crash in Te Puke yesterday where three people were injured, one seriously, after a car and a truck collided on the Te Puke Highway about 8am.

A St John spokeswoman said one person with serious injuries and two people with moderate injuries were taken to Tauranga Hospital.