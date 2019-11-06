Three people are injured, one seriously, after a crash involving a car and a truck near Te Puke.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened about 8am at the intersection of the Te Puke Highway and Manoeka Rd.

A St John spokeswoman said one person with serious injuries and two people with moderate injuries were taken to Tauranga Hospital.

A Bay of Plenty Times reporter at the scene said the Te Puke Highway was closed between Te Puke Quarry Rd and Manoeka Rd and cordons were in place.

