Three people are injured, one seriously, after a crash involving a car and a truck near Te Puke.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened about 8am at the intersection of the Te Puke Highway and Manoeka Rd.

07/11/19 07:52: Traffic incident in Te Puke. 3 patients treated, 3 patients transported to Tauranga Hospital. https://t.co/7GHSmRobv9 — St John (@StJohnAlerts) November 6, 2019

A St John spokeswoman said one person with serious injuries and two people with moderate injuries were taken to Tauranga Hospital.

A Bay of Plenty Times reporter at the scene said the Te Puke Highway was closed between Te Puke Quarry Rd and Manoeka Rd and cordons were in place.

