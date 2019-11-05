Vow And Declare took all the glory this evening at Flemington Racecourse, the Australian-bred horse winning the 2019 Melbourne Cup in a thrilling finish.

There was plenty of glamour and entertainment to be had in Tauranga as the race was run, with well-dressed punters watching on, drinks in hand.

At the Melbourne Cup Race Day party at Trustpower Baypark in Mount Maunganui, organiser Jerry Cowper said the atmosphere was "absolutely humming".

There were more than 270 people at the event, he said.

"It resembles Flemington on a beautiful sunny day. The ladies are dressed amazingly."

Proceeds from the event were going to Waipuna Hospice and Shakti women's refuge, plus Rotary and Zonta causes.

"They're charities that work very hard for people in the Bay of Plenty and they need every dollar that we can raise to help them make their life easier," Cowper said.

Maree Speers (left) and Elizabeth Quenby enjoying the Melbourne Cup Race Day party at Trustpower Baypark. Photo / George Novak

Richard Thurlow, chief executive of Waipuna Hospice, was at the event and was dressed for the occasion, alongside his colleagues.

He said: "We're here to support the cause and it's actually quite an amazing atmosphere, loads of people here, most people dressed up, with some fascinators for the ladies."

His table had a lucky dip going for the race and Thurlow had drawn Magic Wand, an Irish horse.

"So here's hoping, I hope it's got four good legs and not one wooden one," he said.

But it wasn't to be, with Magic Wand finishing 10th, seven places ahead of New Zealand's only true hope in the race, The Chosen One.