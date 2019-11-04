A trailer unit from a truck has tipped blocking Welcome Bay Rd this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene between Rocky Cutting and Kairua Rds about 10.50am.

She said the trailer unit had tipped, spilling dirt, and the road was blocked.

"There is a fair bit of debris on the road and contractors are on scene," she said.

The cab of the truck was still upright however the road could take a while to clear, the spokeswoman said.

Police and fire crews were on scene.